Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RJF. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.26. 111,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,664. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,311 shares in the company, valued at $752,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $280,273.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,982.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,333. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $1,951,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 105,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.