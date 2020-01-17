RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS.A) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ABN Amro cut shares of RDS-A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of RDS-A in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDS.A opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29. RDS-A has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $66.48.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

