Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REAL. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of TSE:REAL traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 188,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,640. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.30. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$3.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.85.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

