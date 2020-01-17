REAL Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 17th. One REAL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, BitFlip, IDEX and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, REAL has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. REAL has a market capitalization of $203,310.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REAL alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.45 or 0.03300086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00202670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00131748 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitFlip, IDEX, Bancor Network and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.