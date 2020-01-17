Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 5,550 ($73.01) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.

RB has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,150 ($94.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.61) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,662.94 ($87.65).

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 6,221.22 ($81.84) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,094.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,168.99. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion and a PE ratio of 31.23.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Warren Tucker bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,810 ($76.43) per share, for a total transaction of £33,698 ($44,327.81).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

