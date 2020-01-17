Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 5,550 ($73.01) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.
RB has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,150 ($94.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.61) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,662.94 ($87.65).
Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 6,221.22 ($81.84) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,094.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,168.99. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion and a PE ratio of 31.23.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
