Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.58

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.58 and traded as high as $17.23. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 87,505 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RWT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

In other Redwood Trust news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,118,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,177,000 after buying an additional 196,773 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,466,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 51,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

