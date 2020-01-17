Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 565,300 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 629,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reebonz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Reebonz from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Reebonz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on Reebonz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reebonz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reebonz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reebonz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBZ traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,477,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,080. Reebonz has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.

Reebonz Company Profile

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.

