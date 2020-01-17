Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Trading Up 9.4%

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)’s stock price was up 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.16, approximately 514,359 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 328,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REED shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Reed’s in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Reed’s in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.69.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 million.

In other news, insider Norman E. Jr. Snyder purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $168,960.00. Also, COO Norman E. Jr. Snyder purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,980,998 shares of company stock worth $1,353,959.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 2,677,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 26,779 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Reed’s during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 130,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,589 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 202,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 696.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,893 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 289,337 shares in the last quarter.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

