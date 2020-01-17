Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $411.00 at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $387.00 to $411.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.05.

REGN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $385.46. 4,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,792. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $442.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $374.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total transaction of $8,058,470.67. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $340,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,362.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,543 shares of company stock valued at $40,357,770. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $151,443,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 700.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,432,000 after purchasing an additional 308,740 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,928,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,796,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,104,000 after acquiring an additional 61,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

