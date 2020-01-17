Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $403.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $389.05.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $385.94. 846,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,288. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $442.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total value of $5,579,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,392,738.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 7,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total value of $2,492,861.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,543 shares of company stock valued at $40,357,770 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,079,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,902,835,000 after buying an additional 54,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,183,000 after buying an additional 57,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,344,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,759,000 after buying an additional 46,055 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,443,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.