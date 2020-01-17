Regis (NYSE:RGS) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.07, approximately 443,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 307,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Regis from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. Regis had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $247.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Regis Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regis during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Regis during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Regis by 213.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Regis during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Regis during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

