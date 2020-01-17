Regis (NYSE:RGS) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.07, approximately 443,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 307,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Regis from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regis during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Regis during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Regis by 213.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Regis during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Regis during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Regis (NYSE:RGS)
Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.
