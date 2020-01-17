Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 44,800 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,623,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,788,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,727 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,150,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $638,595,000 after buying an additional 2,783,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,767,880,000 after buying an additional 1,008,677 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $126,243,000 after buying an additional 752,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6,924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $87,620,000 after buying an additional 686,750 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PXD stock opened at $146.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.86 and a 200 day moving average of $134.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $114.79 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

