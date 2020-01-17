Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $171,000 Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 54.4% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 42.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after acquiring an additional 202,745 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $76.15 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $82.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.58%.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

