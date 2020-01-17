Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,867,000 after purchasing an additional 299,499 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $202.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

