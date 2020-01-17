Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $38.01 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

