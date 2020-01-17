Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16,153.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,848,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,762 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 110.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 108.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,422,000 after purchasing an additional 604,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,061,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,562,000 after purchasing an additional 331,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $232.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.21 and a 200 day moving average of $218.97. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $163.06 and a twelve month high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

