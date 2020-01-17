Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 183 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,544 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Southern by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,593 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Southern by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,235,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,724,000 after acquiring an additional 621,703 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,096 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,545,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.77.

SO opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Southern Co has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $66.18.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

