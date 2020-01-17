Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Loews by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $972,024.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $154,749.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,925 shares of company stock worth $1,963,681 in the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of L opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Loews Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.