Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) Trading 2.2% Higher

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $4.19, 1,301 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 167,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Reliv International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Get Reliv International alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter. Reliv International had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

Reliv International Company Profile (NASDAQ:RELV)

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliv International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliv International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.