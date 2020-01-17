Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Short Interest Update

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 97,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 52 week low of $38.56 and a 52 week high of $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

