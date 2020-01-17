Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for OrganiGram (OGI)

OrganiGram (NASDAQ: OGI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/15/2020 – OrganiGram was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/14/2020 – OrganiGram was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

1/13/2020 – OrganiGram is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – OrganiGram was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/4/2020 – OrganiGram was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

12/28/2019 – OrganiGram was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

12/20/2019 – OrganiGram was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

12/13/2019 – OrganiGram was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

11/26/2019 – OrganiGram was downgraded by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

11/25/2019 – OrganiGram was downgraded by analysts at Beacon Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of OGI stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 355,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,500. OrganiGram Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $337.35 million and a P/E ratio of 54.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 42.78%. Equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

