Research Analysts Set Expectations for CME Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for CME Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CME. Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.36.

Shares of CME stock opened at $207.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.96. CME Group has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $224.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in CME Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

