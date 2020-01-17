Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE: KRP) in the last few weeks:

1/15/2020 – Kimbell Royalty Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Kimbell Royalty Partners had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

1/9/2020 – Kimbell Royalty Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

1/8/2020 – Kimbell Royalty Partners is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Kimbell Royalty Partners had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,221. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.30 million, a P/E ratio of -77.90 and a beta of 1.51. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.53 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 45.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $13,183,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $13,333,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

