Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,550 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 36.4% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,569. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $261.52 and a fifty-two week high of $332.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $2.0391 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

