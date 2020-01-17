Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 63 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Microsoft by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,880 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 841,062 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $166.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,257.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.75. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $163.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $168.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.97.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

