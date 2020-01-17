RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 500.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,618 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of RingCentral worth $19,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.06. The stock had a trading volume of 24,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,783.94 and a beta of 0.90. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $86.23 and a 1-year high of $192.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.56.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.37 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $82,676.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,078.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $471,295.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,851,733.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,266 shares of company stock worth $36,801,373 in the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RingCentral from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $163.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

