RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $210.00 at Oppenheimer

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

RNG has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $187.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

NYSE:RNG traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.51. 18,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,464. RingCentral has a one year low of $86.23 and a one year high of $192.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4,813.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 545 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $82,676.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,078.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,564 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total transaction of $10,973,688.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,993,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,266 shares of company stock worth $36,801,373 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

