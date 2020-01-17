Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,300 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) received a GBX 4,300 ($56.56) price target from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,820 ($50.25) price target (down from GBX 4,340 ($57.09)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,366.71 ($57.44).

Shares of RIO traded up GBX 131 ($1.72) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,657.50 ($61.27). 2,144,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,411.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,333.63. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 billion and a PE ratio of 5.84. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 3,750 ($49.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

