RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0691 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of RIGS stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. RiverFront Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86.

