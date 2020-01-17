RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives $51.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of RMR Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of RMR Group by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its stake in RMR Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in RMR Group by 333.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in RMR Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

RMR stock opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.14. RMR Group has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $77.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $159.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.56 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. As a group, analysts predict that RMR Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

