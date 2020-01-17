Robert W. Baird Raises NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $82.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NUVA. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Swann upgraded NuVasive from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.47.

Shares of NUVA stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 593,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,296. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. NuVasive has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.75 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other NuVasive news, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $238,740.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,150,942.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 322.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

