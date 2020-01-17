Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RR. Societe Generale lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a report on Monday, November 11th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 938 ($12.34) target price (down previously from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 885.88 ($11.65).

LON:RR opened at GBX 678.60 ($8.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 693.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 761.20. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 657.20 ($8.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20).

In other Rolls-Royce Holding PLC news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £985.56 ($1,296.45). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, with a total value of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 546 shares of company stock valued at $390,704.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

