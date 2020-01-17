Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Acquires 115 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Eaton by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.70. 1,240,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $95.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,044,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.