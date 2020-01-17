Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Buys New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,300,109. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.07 and a 200-day moving average of $196.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $160.32 and a twelve month high of $222.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

