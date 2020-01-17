Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $11.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.46. 14,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,897. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $100.02 and a one year high of $128.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.5985 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

