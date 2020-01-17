Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $379.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $270.54 and a 1-year high of $385.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $357.04 and its 200-day moving average is $356.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.55.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

