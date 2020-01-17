Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €120.00 Price Target

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SIE. Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €126.82 ($147.47).

Shares of Siemens stock opened at €116.70 ($135.70) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €117.10 and a 200 day moving average of €104.09. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

