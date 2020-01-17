Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.90.

Shares of RCL opened at $134.05 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $135.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.18.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360 over the last ninety days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

