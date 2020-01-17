RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 2,642,433 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 323% from the previous session’s volume of 624,971 shares.The stock last traded at $0.65 and had previously closed at $0.61.

Specifically, CEO Marshall Chesrown bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Berrard acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 316,000 shares of company stock worth $206,620 over the last 90 days.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RumbleON in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on RumbleON to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. RumbleON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $220.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.76 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RumbleON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter worth $426,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter worth $437,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 926.6% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 278,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 251,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 23.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 44,082 shares in the last quarter.

About RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.