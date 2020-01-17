Rupee Market Capitalization Hits $230,347.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Rupee has a market cap of $230,347.00 and approximately $91.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded 107.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00013550 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,382,850 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

