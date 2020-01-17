RUSCRPBETF/ETF (ASX:RCB) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of RUSCRPBETF/ETF (ASX:RCB) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$20.65 ($14.65) and last traded at A$20.65 ($14.65), approximately 39,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$20.75 ($14.72).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$20.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

