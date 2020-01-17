RWS (LON:RWS) Receives Hold Rating from HSBC

HSBC restated their hold rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RWS has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of RWS from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.09) target price on shares of RWS in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of RWS from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RWS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 646.25 ($8.50).

Shares of RWS opened at GBX 614 ($8.08) on Monday. RWS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 446 ($5.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 674 ($8.87). The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 630.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 610.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from RWS’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other news, insider Richard Thompson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.63), for a total transaction of £5,800,000 ($7,629,571.17).

RWS Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

