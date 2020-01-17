Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ryanair from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Ryanair stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.74. 391,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. Ryanair had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 368,237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,591,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588,444 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ryanair by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,363,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,971 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,557,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 974,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,416,000 after acquiring an additional 688,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ryanair by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,063,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after acquiring an additional 428,131 shares in the last quarter. 44.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

