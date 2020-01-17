Safe (SAFE) Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00003991 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. During the last week, Safe has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and $74,429.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.01404459 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00057112 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030992 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00229656 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00074427 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001886 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.