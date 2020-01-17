Safestay (LON:SSTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Safestay (LON:SSTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on shares of Safestay in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of LON SSTY opened at GBX 38 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 million and a P/E ratio of -19.00. Safestay has a 1 year low of GBX 29 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 49 ($0.64).

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, school groups, young adults, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

