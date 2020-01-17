Safestore (LON:SAFE) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded Safestore to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Safestore has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 760 ($10.00).
Safestore stock opened at GBX 773 ($10.17) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 780.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 691.04. Safestore has a 12 month low of GBX 522.50 ($6.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 829 ($10.91). The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80.
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.