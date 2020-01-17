Safestore (LON:SAFE) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded Safestore to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Safestore has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 760 ($10.00).

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore stock opened at GBX 773 ($10.17) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 780.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 691.04. Safestore has a 12 month low of GBX 522.50 ($6.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 829 ($10.91). The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This is an increase from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.