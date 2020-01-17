Safran (SAF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Safran (EPA: SAF) in the last few weeks:

1/16/2020 – Safran was given a new €150.00 ($174.42) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Safran was given a new €150.00 ($174.42) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Safran was given a new €169.00 ($196.51) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Safran was given a new €162.00 ($188.37) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Safran was given a new €150.00 ($174.42) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Safran was given a new €172.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Safran was given a new €159.00 ($184.88) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Safran was given a new €150.00 ($174.42) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Safran was given a new €176.00 ($204.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Safran was given a new €158.00 ($183.72) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SAF traded up €1.75 ($2.03) during trading on Friday, reaching €142.75 ($165.99). 334,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran SA has a one year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a one year high of €92.36 ($107.40). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €142.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €137.78.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

