Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $4,545,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,174.02.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,877.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,819.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,817.88. The firm has a market cap of $931.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

