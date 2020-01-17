salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lowered by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after buying an additional 3,749,613 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in salesforce.com by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,296,000 after buying an additional 4,046,077 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 36,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,919,183,000 after buying an additional 12,614,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after buying an additional 1,646,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,461. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $184.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.72, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

In other salesforce.com news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,981,702.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,471.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,706 shares of company stock worth $68,301,769 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

