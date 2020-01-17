Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $994.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report sales of $994.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $990.00 million to $997.00 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $989.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $965.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.06 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 221.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,286,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,576,000 after acquiring an additional 88,389 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 30.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,320 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 964.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,096.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 702,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 643,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 55.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 414,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 147,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

